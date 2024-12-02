Samsung opens new experience store in New Delhi

Located at New Delhi’s South Extension (part II), it is the city’s fourth premium experience store after Vasant Kunj, Connaught Place, and Saket

Bengaluru: Consumer electronics brand Samsung has launched its latest premium experience store in New Delhi, the company said in a press release. Covering an area of around 3,400 sq. ft., the new store is located at the city’s South Extension (part II).

The outlet will feature dedicated zones showcasing smartphones, tablets, laptops, audio devices, and the SmartThings ecosystem.

It is New Delhi’s fourth premium experience store after Vasant Kunj, Connaught Place, and Saket as well as the largest Samsung store in South Delhi.

“With the launch of our Samsung Experience Store at South Extension (part II), we are excited to build on the tremendous success of our stores in Vasant Kunj, Connaught Place and Saket,” said Sumit Walia, VP – direct-to-consumer (D2C) business, Samsung India. “Our new flagship store is poised to elevate this experience even further by offering innovative zones where customers can interact with the latest Samsung products and explore our SmartThings ecosystem.”

The store will also provide an omnichannel shopping experience that will help customers browse over 1,200 Samsung products through the Samsung Store+ platform, which enables shoppers to access product information in-store and have items delivered directly to their homes.

In addition, the store will feature the Learn@Samsung initiative, offering a variety of workshops designed to empower consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z with knowledge and skills in using technology.