Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Samsung opens largest experience store at DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
25
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Spanning 3,000 sq. ft., this store offers Samsung’s latest mobile and connected technologies, alongside personalized customer service.

New Delhi: Samsung has launched its largest experience store in India, located at the DLF cyber hub in Gurugram, a prominent lifestyle, business, and entertainment hub, a release by the company said on Monday.

“This store is more than a retail space—it’s a vision for connected living through our SmartThings ecosystem and mobile innovations,” said Sumit Walia, vice president, of D2C Business, Samsung India.

Spanning 3,000 sq. ft., this store offers Samsung‘s latest mobile and connected technologies, alongside personalized customer service. The store is designed with immersive technology zones, showcasing Samsung’s top-tier devices, including smartphones, wearables, audio solutions, and the smartthings ecosystem.

The store provides an omnichannel experience where customers can browse in-store and seamlessly complete their purchases online through Samsung’s Store+ platform, gaining access to over 1,200 Samsung products across categories like mobiles, smart TVs, and refrigerators.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

Ice cream boutique Gold by ICW opens new outlet in Juhu

The boutique features its signature creations such as the 24K gold leaf ice cream, artisanal sorbets, and sundaesBengaluru: Luxury...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.