Samsung opens largest experience store at DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

New Delhi: Samsung has launched its largest experience store in India, located at the DLF cyber hub in Gurugram, a prominent lifestyle, business, and entertainment hub, a release by the company said on Monday.

“This store is more than a retail space—it’s a vision for connected living through our SmartThings ecosystem and mobile innovations,” said Sumit Walia, vice president, of D2C Business, Samsung India.

Spanning 3,000 sq. ft., this store offers Samsung‘s latest mobile and connected technologies, alongside personalized customer service. The store is designed with immersive technology zones, showcasing Samsung’s top-tier devices, including smartphones, wearables, audio solutions, and the smartthings ecosystem.

The store provides an omnichannel experience where customers can browse in-store and seamlessly complete their purchases online through Samsung’s Store+ platform, gaining access to over 1,200 Samsung products across categories like mobiles, smart TVs, and refrigerators.