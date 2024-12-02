Outdoor clothing brand GOKYO opens store in Mumbai

Located in Prabhadevi, it is Gokyo’s second store in Mumbai, following the one in Malad West

Bengaluru: Outdoor apparel, accessories and gear retailer Gokyo has expanded its retail footprint across the country with its second store in Mumbai, located at Prabhadevi, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“Our expansion reflected our commitment to serving the evolving needs of Indian explorers ans travellers who value high-quality, culturally inspired outdoor gear,” said Gokyo’s Co- founder Venkatesh Maheshwari. “Each product we created honored the resilience of the outdoors and the people who navigated them, and our new store was an exciting opportunity to bring this vision to more explorers, especially in South Mumbai.”

The store will stock over 150 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across outdoor apparel, accessories, gear, and footwear, along with Gokyo’s signature series—Explorer, Alpine, and Sherpa.

In line with its growth ambitions, Gokyo actively sought to raise funds from venture capital firms and investment houses to further bolster its market presence and development.

Gokyo was founded as an online-only brand in 2022 before transitioning to offline retail with its first flagship store in Mumbai in April 2023. Today, it operates ten outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, West Bengal, and Srinagar.

Gokyo also targets to launch over 30 retail locations, comprising exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shops by the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2026. Read more about its expansion plans here.