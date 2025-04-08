How D2C brand TrueBrowns is making Indian ethnic wear more inclusive, sustainable

With a strong emphasis on inclusivity, the brand offers sizes up to 6XL, making fashion accessible to a diverse body spectrum

TrueBrowns, founded in 2019 by Udita Bansal, is an Indian fashion brand that redefines urban-ethnic wear for women. With a strong emphasis on inclusivity, the brand offers sizes up to 6XL, making fashion accessible to a diverse body spectrum.

TrueBrowns is known for its functional and comfortable clothing, and its best-selling products include kurta sets and co-ord sets.

A significant part of TrueBrowns’ philosophy lies in its commitment to sustainability. The brand works toward zero wastage in its production processes and ensures ethical practices such as fair wages for artisans. Its ’30 Wear Campaign’ is an initiative to promote sustainable usage, and they also engage in upcycling fabrics to reduce waste.

Over the years, TrueBrowns has expanded its product range beyond its core offerings. Their festive wear line ‘Rutba’, features classic designs, making them ideal for traditional occasions such as Diwali. The brand has also ventured into accessories, launching a jewellery collection named ‘Umang’, thus stepping closer to becoming a complete lifestyle label.

The brand has partnered with key business enablers to strengthen its backend and customer experience including Unicommerce, Gokwik Holisol, Clickpost, and Kapture.

Looking forward, the retailer is eyeing offline expansion and plans to launch an exclusive festive ranges. The brand is also set to increase its presence in premium general trade, modern trade, and departmental stores. A recent celebrity campaign featuring Chitrangda Singh helped boost visibility for their festive collection. Backed by Goat Brand Labs, TrueBrowns is steadily scaling its operations while staying true to its roots—offering stylish, inclusive, and sustainable fashion for the modern Indian woman.