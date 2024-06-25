D2C outdoor clothing brand Gokyo targets Rs 100 crore in 5 years

The Mumbai-based brand also intends launch over 30 retail locations, comprising exclusive stores and shop-in-shops by the end of FY26

Bengaluru: Outdoor clothing and gear brand Gokyo is targeting to become a Rs 100 crore plus brand in the next five years, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The Mumbai-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand also intends to achieve at least triple growth annually.

The company plans to launch over 30 retail locations, comprising exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shops by the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2026.

Gokyo started online and later transitioned to offline with its first flagship store in April 2023 in Mumbai. Today, it operates over eight outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, West Bengal, and Srinagar.

“We have been expanding our presence with shop-in-shops in sports adventure shops nationwide by partnering with dealers. We are soon opening our exclusive stores in Nasik, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, and more,” said Venkatesh Maheshwari, founder of Gokyo.

Today, Gokyo has over 150 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across outdoor apparel, accessories, gear, and footwear.

The company plans to expand its product range to include tents and tent beds. In August this year, it will launch India’s first mountaineering summit suit designed for expeditions over 8,000 metres, marking the debut of India’s first mountaineering down suit.

Story of Gokyo

Gokyo was founded in 2022 by Maheshwari (Venki) after nearly three decades of working in the global apparel industry across India, Canada, the US and the UK. An avid adventurer who climbed Everest in 2018, he identified a gap in the retail market for trekkers and explorers. Motivated by his passion for both mountains and apparel, he seized the opportunity to merge these interests through Gokyo.

“With over 10,000 trekking operators emerging in the country over the past 30 years, along with a rise in mountain trekkers and riders as well as students heading abroad to colder climates, the demand for outdoor wear is rapidly growing. This increasing necessity prompted me to capitalise on the opportunity,” Maheshwari said.

The name Gokyo was inspired by Gokyo Ri, a peak in the Nepal Himalayas with a 360-degree view of the Everest region.

“In 2013, during one of my journeys in the Everest region, we took the route through Gokyo Ri, which inspired the brand name. I believe it’s one of the most majestic points in the Himalayas. The Buddhist prayer flags with their five symbols, commonly seen in the mountains, have become our registered logo,” he added.

Market reach

Currently, the company sells exclusively through its website and Amazon for online purchases. “As our physical presence continues to grow, online sales will remain dominant, constituting approximately 80% of our total sales, because we cater to customers from Mizoram to Arunachal Pradesh and from Pondicherry to Kerala,” said Maheshwari.

The company’s biggest market in the country for these goods is Bengaluru, followed by Pune, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

The majority of its consumers are trekkers, explorers, bikers, spiritual tourists, international holidaymakers, photographers, international students, and individuals going on work assignments outside India.

For FY25, Gokyo is prioritizing retail expansion primarily in the Northern region, increasing dealer partnerships, and promoting the brand across various platforms.

Maheshwari prefers high streets over shopping centres for opening stores because the rental cost is usually about one-third that of a mall. “Gokyo is more product-oriented and attracts customers who specifically seek our brand for its product solutions. Our customers are willing to go off the main road to purchase from us, as our products are not typically impulse buying materials,” he added.