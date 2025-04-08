Haldiram’s announces merger of Delhi and Nagpur branches

This consolidation brings together the operations of Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd. (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International Private Ltd. (Nagpur)

Bengaluru: Haldiram’s, the family-run Indian snack giant, has officially merged its Delhi and Nagpur units to form a single FMCG entity named Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd. (HSFPL), announced its CEO Krishan Kumar Chutani on social media.

This consolidation brings together the operations of Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd. (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International Private Ltd. (Nagpur).

“We are excited to share that the FMCG businesses of Haldiram Snacks Private Ltd. (Delhi) and Haldiram Foods International Private Ltd. (Nagpur) have come together as one—Haldiram Snacks Food Private Ltd. (HSFPL),” Chutani wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“This isn’t just a merger. It’s a fresh start, a meaningful coming together of legacy, passion, and a shared vision for the future. Where timeless flavours meet bold ideas, and the journey only gets more exciting from here.,” he further added.

The official announcement follows shortly after Haldiram’s completed a minority stake sale as part of its equity fundraising efforts. In this round, Temasek secured a 10% stake, valuing the company at approximately $10 billion, while Alpha Wave Global and International Holding Company (IHC) jointly acquired a 6% stake at the same valuation.

At the time, Haldiram’s stated that these strategic investments would bolster its financial foundation as it looks to expand its presence internationally, with a focus on the US and Middle Eastern markets.

“We are taking meaningful steps toward something bigger. From Indian kitchens to global shelves, we are expanding our reach while staying true to everything that makes Haldiram’s special,” Chutani wrote in the post.

He also added that the merger not only paves the way for greater growth, collaboration, and leadership opportunities for employees but also fosters stronger ties and expanded prospects for the company’s vendors and partners.

Founded in 1937 by Ganga Bishan Agarwal in Bikaner, Rajasthan, Haldiram’s began as a modest shop specialising in namkeens and sweets. Over the decades, it has grown into a major branded enterprise, with extensive manufacturing facilities and retail outlets spread across India and abroad.

Currently, Haldiram’s products are available at more than seven million retail outlets across India, supported by an extensive network of 100 carrying and forwarding (C&F) agents and 1,000 distributors.