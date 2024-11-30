Register Now
How Cava is Capturing India's Athleisure Market

Founded in 2020, Cava Athleisure is now targeting a monthly recurring revenue of Rs 2.5 crore while planning to expand into offline markets

Cava Athleisure, launched in 2020 by Bengaluru-based sister-duo Ria and Shreya Mittal, is brand that specialises in adaptable athleisure wear. Funded by Spring Marketing Capital, the brand has quickly made a mark with its commitment to quality fabrics and trims, ensuring a perfect blend of functionality and fashion.

Their product range, which includes joggers, leggings, shorts, tops, co-ords, and hoodies, is priced affordably between Rs 800 and Rs 2,500.

Cava Athleisure achieved a total sales figure of Rs 5 crore in FY 2023-24. The brand aims to scale further in FY 2024-25, setting ambitious milestones, including achieving a monthly recurring revenue of Rs 2.5 crore and expanding into offline markets.

“Our target is to capture marketing share while doing it sustainably and building brand recall,” said the founders.

To drive its growth, Cava collaborates with key business enablers such as Shopify, Unicommerce, Myntra, Litestore, and Shiprocket, leveraging their expertise to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences.

