YOÜMEE opens new outlet in New Delhi

By Indiaretailing Bureau
The latest YOÜMEE outlet is located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka

Bengaluru: Restaurant chain YOÜMEE has opened its latest outlet in New Delhi, located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka, the mall operator said in a press release on Thursday.

“We are happy to welcome YOÜMEE to Vegas Mall and introduce it to our visitors,” said Ravinder Choudhary, VP of Vegas Mall. “The outlet offers an ideal setting for both casual dining and special occasions.”

Japanese manga-themed YOÜMEE restaurants offer Pan-Asian cuisines including sushi, dimsum, ramen, and robataur. Currently, the company has over 21 outlets across India.

Apart from YOÜMEE, Vegas Mall also hosts over 40 food and beverage outlets such as Barbeque Nation, Burger King, Chillis, Haldirams, KFC, Chaayos, Punjab Grill, Social, Tim Hortons, and StarBucks.

