Baby & Mom Retail eyes Rs 100 Crore revenue by 2025

The retailer is also planning a public listing, with an IPO anticipated at a valuation of Rs 280 crore by 2026

Bengaluru: Baby & Mom Retail, a house of brands in the baby care, skin care, pet care, and bedding solutions industries in India, is aiming to reach Rs 100 crore in revenue by 2025, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Founded in 2013, the company has already seen growth, recording Rs 23 crore in revenue in 2023 and Rs 44 crore in 2024.

The retailer is also planning a public listing, with an IPO anticipated at a valuation of Rs 280 crore by 2026, for additional capital for scaling initiatives.

“We are proud of our growth and achievements, but we are even more excited about what lies ahead,” said Shish Kharesiya, CEO of House of Brands – Baby & Mom Retail. “Our goal is not only to meet the needs of today’s families but to anticipate and exceed them as we shape the future of family care.”

Over the past two years, the Gurugram-based company has strengthened its brand portfolio, with brands including Oyobaby, Newish, Redcop, Gadda Co, Mattress Protector, and Amorite.

Currently, it is preparing to grow its core brands, launch new products, and expand its reach into tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India. Additionally, the multi-brand retailer is strategically planning to enter international markets in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Its products are currently available on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and the company plans to strengthen its e-commerce presence by integrating with platforms such as Walmart and Alibaba.