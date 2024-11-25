UNIQLO opens largest store in Mumbai

The new store is the brand’s first-ever store in South Mumbai with a total sales floor space of 18,380 sq. ft., spread across two floors

Bengaluru: Japanese fashion retail brand UNIQLO has launched its largest Mumbai store, located at Phoenix Palladium Mall, Lower Parel, an industry official wrote on social media.

The new store is the brand’s first-ever store in South Mumbai, and third store in Mumbai, with a total sales floor space of 18,380 sq. ft., spread across two floors.

“UNIQLO opens its first store in South Bombay and one of its largest stores in India at Phoenix Palladium,” Foram Saiya, AGM – leasing at The Phoenix Mills Ltd. said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand ambassador for UNIQLO in India, officially inaugurated the store.

“This is a significant milestone for us as we celebrate 5 years in India with the opening of our 14th store nationwide. Our expansion reflects our commitment to delivering Lifewear to all our customers, enhancing their everyday lives with quality, comfort, and style,” said Nidhi Rastogi, head of marketing at UNIQLO India, in a social medai post.

“And there’s more to come—our 15th store opens next week at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, and we look forward to welcoming customers to these new stores,” she added.

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang.

The retailer entered India in September 2019 with an offline store at New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj. It currently operates 14 stores in India across New Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Lucknow, Dwarka, and Zirakpur.

In May this year, IndiaRetailing reported that UNIQLO is planning to double its store count in the country in the next three years. Click here to know more.