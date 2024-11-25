Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsShopping Centres

Sundream Group leases over 60% of Anthurium Phase 1 retail space to premium brands

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
8
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Together, these brands occupy approximately 36,000 sq. ft. of retail space, contributing to Anthurium’s goal of becoming a hub for dining, shopping, and leisure.

New Delhi: Sundream Group has leased more than 60% of the retail space in Phase 1 of its flagship mixed-use project, Anthurium, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Spanning 500,000 sq. ft., Anthurium integrates premium office spaces with retail and lifestyle offerings. Major global and national brands, including McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and Looks Salon, have committed to the project, the release added.

Together, these brands occupy approximately 36,000 sq. ft. of retail space, contributing to Anthurium’s goal of becoming a hub for dining, shopping, and leisure.

  • McDonald’s: 9,500 sq. ft.
  • KFC: 3,800 sq. ft.
  • Pizza Hut: 2,100 sq. ft.
  • Costa Coffee: 1,300 sq. ft.
  • Looks Salon: 3,800 sq. ft.

The first phase of Anthurium offers approximately 60,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Anthurium is designed to be more than a workplace or retail centre. It’s a lifestyle destination that combines efficiency with leisure. Our leasing strategy is based on data and consumer insights, and the response so far underscores the growing demand for integrated spaces in the region,” said Harsh Gupta, CEO, Sundream Group.

In addition to these prominent brands, Anthurium will soon welcome several other national and international names, further strengthening its retail and dining options. The development also includes co-working spaces, conference facilities, and wellness centres, catering to the needs of urban professionals.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

abCoffee appoints former OYO leader Rohit Tiwari as President of Operations

With the new appointment abCoffee is aiming to accelerate its expansion and innovationBengaluru: Home-grown specialty coffee chain abCoffee has...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In