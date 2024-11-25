Sundream Group leases over 60% of Anthurium Phase 1 retail space to premium brands

Together, these brands occupy approximately 36,000 sq. ft. of retail space, contributing to Anthurium’s goal of becoming a hub for dining, shopping, and leisure.

New Delhi: Sundream Group has leased more than 60% of the retail space in Phase 1 of its flagship mixed-use project, Anthurium, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Spanning 500,000 sq. ft., Anthurium integrates premium office spaces with retail and lifestyle offerings. Major global and national brands, including McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and Looks Salon, have committed to the project, the release added.

Together, these brands occupy approximately 36,000 sq. ft. of retail space, contributing to Anthurium’s goal of becoming a hub for dining, shopping, and leisure.

McDonald’s: 9,500 sq. ft.

KFC: 3,800 sq. ft.

Pizza Hut: 2,100 sq. ft.

Costa Coffee: 1,300 sq. ft.

Looks Salon: 3,800 sq. ft.

The first phase of Anthurium offers approximately 60,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Anthurium is designed to be more than a workplace or retail centre. It’s a lifestyle destination that combines efficiency with leisure. Our leasing strategy is based on data and consumer insights, and the response so far underscores the growing demand for integrated spaces in the region,” said Harsh Gupta, CEO, Sundream Group.

In addition to these prominent brands, Anthurium will soon welcome several other national and international names, further strengthening its retail and dining options. The development also includes co-working spaces, conference facilities, and wellness centres, catering to the needs of urban professionals.