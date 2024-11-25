Beyond Appliances raises $2 million in seed funding

The funding round was led by Fireside Venture Investment Fund III

Bengaluru: Smart kitchen appliance brand Beyond Appliances has raised $2 million in seed funding round led by Fireside Venture Investment Fund III, according to a company press release on Monday.

The round also saw participation from Dharana Capital and angel investors including Shezan Bhojani (founder, Design Cafe), Saurabh Jain and Ramakant Sharma (co-founders, Livspace), and Chandru Kalro (former CEO, TTK Prestige).

The fresh capital will accelerate the brand’s technology development and manufacturing capabilities. Dexter Capital was the exclusive advisor to the Company on this investment.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment in our journey of technology innovation in the kitchen appliance space,” said Rakesh Patil, co-founder and CTO, Beyond Appliances. “With these funds, we are set to expand our R&D capabilities and develop more India-specific smart solutions.”

Beyond Appliances’ products are currently available through e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, as well as select retail stores across Bengaluru. The company plans to expand its product portfolio with eight new innovations within existing categories before venturing into new segments.

“We have already filed multiple patents and have a robust product pipeline that will introduce features like AI-powered cooking assistance and IoT integration, fundamentally changing how Indian families interact with their kitchen appliances,” added Patil.

Founded in 2024, Beyond Appliances introduced multiple products including the world’s first Android-powered chimney featuring a display that doubles as a kitchen management system. The product allows users to access OTT apps, music, set reminders, and create grocery lists through integrated apps like Zepto and Blinkit.