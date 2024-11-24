abCoffee: The grab-and-go Coffee revolution brewing across India

Today, the coffee chain has scaled to more than 70 outlets covering Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru

Launched in 2022 by Abhijeet Anand, abCoffee has swiftly emerged as a game-changer in India’s growing coffee market with its innovative approach to delivering high-quality beverages. Backed by Nexus Venture Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners, the brand has introduced a tech-enabled ‘grab and go’ coffee concept, which caters to the fast-paced lifestyle of modern consumers.

Known for its Signature Cold Coffee, Sea Salt Mocha, and Vietnamese Coffee, abCoffee achieved an Rs 5.5 crore in total sales for fiscal year (FY) 2023-24. As it gears up for FY 2024-25, the brand aims to scale its operations with a revenue target of Rs 36 crore, supported by the launch of a full-stack abCoffee consumer app, self-delivery services, and a focus on maintaining the industry’s highest net promoter score (NPS).

“Coffee isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity, meant not just for special days but for special moments in everyday life. abCoffee is democratising specialty coffee in India, bringing the country’s finest coffees and beverages to everyone,” said Anand.

At the heart of its success is a vertically integrated supply chain, ensuring optimal costs without compromising on quality, and a dynamic product strategy that introduces five new offerings every month, leveraging its in-house app and direct access to coffee plantations.

Today, the coffee chain has scaled to more than 70 outlets covering Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The company claims to have served over 800,000 coffees in two years.