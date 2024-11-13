Abcoffee expands to Hyderabad

Abcoffee marked its entry into Hyderabad by launching 7 outlets in one go, doubling its footprint in South India in the last 2 months

Bengaluru: Leading home-grown specialty coffee chain AbCoffee has announced its expansion into Hyderabad. Known for its grab-and-go concept and app-driven coffee experience, Abcoffee has doubled its footprint in South India in the last two months by launching 7 outlets in one go. These include Mindspace Hetero, Hyderabad Knowledge City; Mindspace 2A, HiTech City; RMZ Sky View, Hyderabad Knowledge City; Malla Reddy University; Mindspace 20, HiTech City; Mindspace 9, HiTech City; and Manikonda. The Maikonda outlet even offers home delivery of coffee.

Launched in June 2022 by Abhijeet Anand, the coffee chain has scaled to more than 70 outlets covering Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru. Hyderabad is the sixth city the brand has ventured into. AbCoffee’s unique selling proposition is no-frills coffee served within minutes, backed by an efficient and streamlined supply chain system.

The brand’s app, launched in November, features a subscription model for coffee so that coffee lovers can enjoy exclusive deals.

“We are super excited to bring the love from the rest of India to Hyderabad with the same promise of great quality daily coffee at a fraction of a cost with smart App capabilities and pioneering grab-and-go coffee concept,” said Anand who is also the CEO of Abcoffee.

Abcoffee claims to have served over 800,000 coffees in two years.