Dior launches 1st boutique in Ambience Mall, Gurugram

New Delhi: French luxury fashion house Dior has opened its first boutique in Gurugram at Ambience Mall, a release said on Friday.

The boutique offers a curated selection of Dior’s private collections alongside its renowned beauty, skincare, and fragrance lines.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dior to Ambience Mall Gurugram,” said Arjun Gehlot, Director, of Ambience Group. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing world-class retail experiences and reinforces Ambience Mall’s position as the leading luxury shopping destination in Delhi-NCR.”

The launch of Dior’s boutique is expected to draw fashion enthusiasts and discerning shoppers from across the region. The store is set to become a cultural landmark, offering a seamless blend of Dior’s heritage and innovative spirit.

The first Christian Dior Fragrances and Beauty boutique in India was opened in 2016 in New Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall, Saket. Currently, the brand has over four such stores in India across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Christian Dior made its entry into the Indian market in 2006 by launching a haute couture boutique in New Delhi.

Dior was founded in 1946 by French fashion designer Christian Dior. Today, the luxury goods company is controlled and chaired by French businessman Bernard Arnault, who also heads LVMH. It operates over 620 retail stores worldwide.