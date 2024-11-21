Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival draws 1.56 million visitors at Omaxe Chowk

More than 75 brands across fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle from Chandni Chowk and Omaxe Chowk came together for the festival

Bengaluru: Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival, a month-long celebration powered by Omaxe Chowk, wrapped up with a turnout of 1.56 million visitors, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

More than 75 brands across fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle from Chandni Chowk and Omaxe Chowk came together for the festival.

The festival featured curated collections from jewellery brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Tanishq, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, and CaratLane, alongside wedding attire from designers such as Tasva, White Hanger, Ram Chandra Krishan Chandra, Chhabra 555, Odhni, and Koskii.

It also hosted weekly lucky draws, giving participants additional chances to win amazing prizes, including 55-inch TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and microwaves.

The grand finale included big prize announcements, with Vikas Kumar from Gurugram winning a Tata Nexon after shopping at CaratLane, and Shilpa Jaiswal from Chandni Chowk winning a Royal Enfield Hunter for her purchases at Tanishq.

“The success of the Chandni Chowk Wedding Festival highlights the power of collaboration between Chandni Chowk’s iconic market and Omaxe Chowk,” said Jatin Goel, executive director of Omaxe Group. “We look forward to supporting many more such initiatives, providing couples and families with unique shopping festivals that blend tradition, culture, and style.”