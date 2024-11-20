Darshan Mehta, force behind Reliance Brands’ luxe growth, possibly to step down

Mehta will now take on a mentorship role within the Reliance Group and will focus on guiding emerging leaders and assisting in discovering new business opportunities

Bengaluru: Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), will step down from his position after nearly 20 years of leading the company, according to a report by Times of India.

Having been with RBL since its founding in 2007, Mehta will now take on a mentorship role within the Reliance Group. He will focus on guiding emerging leaders and assisting in discovering new business opportunities. Mehta will also remain a non-executive director on the RBL board.

Mehta, a key figure at RBL since its founding in 2007, was one of the company’s earliest employees. Throughout his tenure, Mehta was instrumental in expanding Reliance’s presence in the luxury and premium retail markets.

Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), a global brand seller for the Mumbai-based conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) was established with a mandate to launch and build global brands in India through exclusive franchise and joint venture agreements.

The company introduced over 90 international brands to India, including Valentino, Versace, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Pottery Barn, Ferragamo, LensCrafters, Muji, Boss, and Zegna, among others.

The TOI report said that Reliance has yet to appoint a successor for the managing director role. In the interim, a leadership team of senior executives will manage the company’s operations.

Prior to joining Reliance, Mehta held senior positions at companies such as Arvind Brands.