Register Now
Google News
spot_img
In FocusPeople

Darshan Mehta, force behind Reliance Brands’ luxe growth, possibly to step down

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
14
0
Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL); Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Mehta will now take on a mentorship role within the Reliance Group and will focus on guiding emerging leaders and assisting in discovering new business opportunities

Bengaluru: Darshan Mehta, MD of Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), will step down from his position after nearly 20 years of leading the company, according to a report by Times of India.

Having been with RBL since its founding in 2007, Mehta will now take on a mentorship role within the Reliance Group. He will focus on guiding emerging leaders and assisting in discovering new business opportunities. Mehta will also remain a non-executive director on the RBL board.

Mehta, a key figure at RBL since its founding in 2007, was one of the company’s earliest employees. Throughout his tenure, Mehta was instrumental in expanding Reliance’s presence in the luxury and premium retail markets.

Reliance Brands Ltd. (RBL), a global brand seller for the Mumbai-based conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) was established with a mandate to launch and build global brands in India through exclusive franchise and joint venture agreements.

The company introduced over 90 international brands to India, including Valentino, Versace, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Pottery Barn, Ferragamo, LensCrafters, Muji, Boss, and Zegna, among others.

The TOI report said that Reliance has yet to appoint a successor for the managing director role. In the interim, a leadership team of senior executives will manage the company’s operations.

Prior to joining Reliance, Mehta held senior positions at companies such as Arvind Brands.

Latest News
Home Decor & FurnishingIndiaretailing Bureau -

Wooden Street opens 102nd store in Delhi

Spanning over 3,000 sq. ft. of retail area, the new highstreet outlet is located on the main outer ring...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In