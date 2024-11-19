IndiaMART appoints Saurabh Deep Singla as Chief Human Resources Officer

In his new role at Indiamart, Saurabh will oversee all HR-related partnerships, focusing on organizational design.

New Delhi: IndiaMART, an online B2B marketplace, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Deep Singla as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), the company said in a release.

In his new role at IndiaMART, Singla will oversee all HR-related partnerships, focusing on organizational design, leadership development, employer branding, and enhancing the company’s culture to promote speed and customer success. His expertise in organizational transformation and culture building will be instrumental in integrating HR practices with business growth strategies, the release added.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, and we remain committed to creating value for them. With a workforce of over 6,000 employees, fostering an environment of innovation and excellence is key,” said Dinesh Gulati, chief operating officer (COO), of IndiaMART Intermesh Limited.

Saurabh joins Indiamart from upGrad, where he led the global HR vertical. Over the years, he has developed and implemented people strategies for various leading organizations, including Ecom Express, Rio Tinto, and Yum! Restaurants, Whirlpool, and Airtel.

“I am delighted to join Indiamart and contribute to its vision of building an empowered, performance-driven, and collaborative workforce,” said Singla.

IndiaMART is India’s leading online B2B marketplace, connecting approximately 8.1 million suppliers with 202 million registered buyers.