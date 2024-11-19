Honeywell products now available on quick commerce

The electronic products brands will now be available on Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.



New Delhi: Secure Connection, a global manufacturer of electronic products and an authorized licensee for Honeywell, announces its strategic partnership with quick commerce platforms—Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, a release by the company said.

Customers will have access to consumer tech products from Honeywell, including air purifiers, mobile and IT accessories, and audio products.

“We’re delighted to partner with Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart, enhancing our distribution strategy and making Honeywell-licensed products more accessible to consumers in India,” said Mohit Anand, CEO, of Secure Connection Ltd. “This collaboration is not just about faster delivery—it’s about creating a seamless shopping experience that aligns with the fast-paced lives of today’s consumers.”

With over three decades of experience, Secure Connection sells consumer technology, audio products, and peripherals. Today they service customers across multiple geographies spanning the South East Asia, South Asia and Middle East Asia.

As consumer preferences shift towards the convenience of last-minute grocery deliveries, quick commerce companies are outpacing traditional retailers, with 46 per cent of consumers surveyed reporting a cut in purchases from Kirana shops, a report has said.

The quick commerce market size is expected to reach $40 billion by 2030, a jump from $6.1 billion in 2024, according to the report by Datum Intelligence.