Beyoung expands globally, launches on UAE’s online marketplace Noon

Indiaretailing Bureau
Beyoung also plans to open 300 offline stores worldwide

Bengaluru: Udaipur-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand Beyoung has expanded operations to the Middle East market through a strategic partnership with the e-commerce platform Noon.com, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Beyoung also plans to open 300 offline stores worldwide over the next three years and to achieve Rs 600 crore turnover by 2027.

“Launching with Noon.com is a pivotal moment for us,” said Shivam Soni, CEO and founder of Beyoung. “We ardently believe that the UAE has a large, untapped market of consumers who require value for money and premium fashion, and we’re excited to connect with them. This paves the way for us to reach the global mass market, including the untapped tier II, III, and IV cities.”

Earlier this year, the brand aimed to strengthen its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions and establish a gateway to international markets.

Founded in 2018 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Beyoung started as a venture by four entrepreneurs: Shivam Soni, Shivani Soni, Sakshi Soni, and Shankar Mali. The retailer’s product range includes plain t-shirts, joggers, cargo pants, and urban shirts, for men and women in the price range of Rs 400 to Rs 1,500.

Beyoung has offline stores in cities like Udaipur, Bhilwara, Kota, and Lucknow.

