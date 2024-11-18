Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Luxury fabric manufacturer Dormeuil launches 3 fabrics for P N Rao

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
41
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The 180-year-old company Dormeuil’s new fabrics are named Forever Gold, Extreme Vicuna, and Pashmina

Bengaluru: Global luxury fabric manufacturer Dormeuil has launched three new luxury fabrics – Forever Gold, Extreme Vicuna and Pashmina – for the Indian legacy fashion brand P N Rao, according to a joint press release on Monday.

“Dormeuil and P N Rao have enjoyed a long association with each other and our thoughts are synergistic when we talk about fabrics and suits,” said Richard Boide, managing director of Dormeuil. “At the heart of Dormeuil’s growth, we see P N Rao playing a significant role in the entire process and contributing to each other’s success and glory.”

The launch of the new fabrics was preceded by a fashion show orchestrated by Bengaluru based fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa. 

“P N Rao and Dormeuil share a unique relationship for close to two decades. We hope to take this relationship with Dormeuil to the next level and create more evangelists in India to bat for qualitative fabrics and its role in fine suitings,” said Ketan Pishe, partner, P N Rao.

P N Rao was established in 1923 with a 100 sq. ft. tailoring and retail unit in Bengaluru. By the 1940s, the Pishe family had begun tailoring suits and dresses for officers and women of the erstwhile British Raj, and in the 1950s the company fully transitioned into creating made-to-measure men’s suits. 

In March 2023 the company announced its re-entry to women’s wear during its 100th year. The suit maker operates eight stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. 

Latest News
Beauty & WellnessIndiaretailing Bureau -

The Good Glamm Group completes acquisition of The Moms Co.

The brand has also expanded its international footprint, retailing in prominent UAE stores like Carrefour and Lulu, with plans...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.