Luxury fabric manufacturer Dormeuil launches 3 fabrics for P N Rao

The 180-year-old company Dormeuil’s new fabrics are named Forever Gold, Extreme Vicuna, and Pashmina

Bengaluru: Global luxury fabric manufacturer Dormeuil has launched three new luxury fabrics – Forever Gold, Extreme Vicuna and Pashmina – for the Indian legacy fashion brand P N Rao, according to a joint press release on Monday.

“Dormeuil and P N Rao have enjoyed a long association with each other and our thoughts are synergistic when we talk about fabrics and suits,” said Richard Boide, managing director of Dormeuil. “At the heart of Dormeuil’s growth, we see P N Rao playing a significant role in the entire process and contributing to each other’s success and glory.”

The launch of the new fabrics was preceded by a fashion show orchestrated by Bengaluru based fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa.

“P N Rao and Dormeuil share a unique relationship for close to two decades. We hope to take this relationship with Dormeuil to the next level and create more evangelists in India to bat for qualitative fabrics and its role in fine suitings,” said Ketan Pishe, partner, P N Rao.

P N Rao was established in 1923 with a 100 sq. ft. tailoring and retail unit in Bengaluru. By the 1940s, the Pishe family had begun tailoring suits and dresses for officers and women of the erstwhile British Raj, and in the 1950s the company fully transitioned into creating made-to-measure men’s suits.

In March 2023 the company announced its re-entry to women’s wear during its 100th year. The suit maker operates eight stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.