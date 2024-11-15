Galaxy High Street expands Raymond Store to 8,500 sq. ft. of retail space

The newly extended Raymond store introduces product lines, including Ethnix and Made to Measure

Bengaluru: South Gujarat’s shopping destination Galaxy High Street (GHS) has expanded its Raymond’s franchise store, owned by the Arete Group, according to a company press release on Friday.

With an additional 3,500 sq. ft. added, the Raymond store in Vapi now spans a total of 8,500 sq. ft. strategically spread across three floors.

The newly extended Raymond store introduces product lines, including Ethnix and Made to Measure—personalised services previously unavailable in Vapi, Silvassa, Valsad, and Daman.

“Galaxy High Street has always strived to provide a diverse and premium shopping experience. The expansion of Raymond’s store, with exclusive offerings like Ethnix and Made to Measure, reaffirms our dedication to meeting our customers’ evolving expectations,” said Siraj Saiyed, director of Arete Group of Companies.

Galaxy High Street, the commercial real estate wing of Arete Group of Companies, boasts a diverse array of brands including Levi’s, Fab India, Rare Rabbit, Miniso, Only, Speaker, Jack&Jones, and Skechers.

Apparel company Raymond Lifestyle Ltd.’s portfolio includes brands such as ‘Park Avenue’, ‘ColorPlus’, ‘Parx’, ‘Raymond Made to Measure’, ‘Raymond Fine Fabrics’, ‘Raymond Ready to Wear’, and ‘Ethnix by Raymond’ amongst others. Raymond has one of the largest retail networks in India, with over 1,500 stores across 600 cities and towns.