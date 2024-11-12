Police onboards Indian cricketer KL Rahul as brand ambassador

Over the course of this two-year partnership, Rahul will represent the brand across India and the Middle East regions

Bengaluru: Lifestyle brand Police has onboarded Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its brand ambassador, the company said in a release on Tuesday. Over the course of this two-year partnership, he will represent the brand across India and the Middle East regions.

“Rahul is an embodiment of everything Police stands for—determination, confidence, and an unwavering sense of individuality,” states Barbara De Rigo, chief marketing officer of De Rigo Group, parent company of Police. “The partnership marks another chapter in the brand’s journey to connect with global audiences who seek more than just eyewear—they seek a lifestyle.”

Rahul is featured in the brand’s latest marketing campaign ‘Audacity Wanted’.

“Being appointed as the brand ambassador for Police is an exciting opportunity,” said Rahul. “Together, we aspire to encourage people to embrace their uniqueness and make a statement in every aspect of life.”

Founded in 1983, Police is owned by the De Rigo Group, a company involved in the design, production and distribution of optical frames and sunglasses. Today, the Police collections are distributed in over 100 countries worldwide.

In India, Titan Company Ltd. owns the license to sell Police products and distribute them on various e-commerce platforms.