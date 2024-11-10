Awshad: Building a new era of wellness with CBD

Launched in 2021 by founders Richa Jaggi and Shivam Singhee, Awshad brings quality and transparency to the CBD wellness market in India

Direct-to-consumer wellness brand Awshad was born from a vision to provide holistic wellness solutions for cannabis enthusiasts. Launched in 2021 by founders Richa Jaggi and Shivam Singhee, the bootstrapped brand brings quality and transparency to the CBD wellness market in India.

1 of the 100 active components found in the cannabis plant, cannabidiol, or CBD, is quite beneficial in reducing stress and anxiety. It can nearly immediately elevate mood and increase hunger while easing chronic pain. CBD can reduce insulin levels, reduce skin inflammation, and help you get a good night’s sleep.

Awshad delivers thoughtfully developed CBD solutions aimed at enhancing its customers’ well-being, with Calmasule Plus emerging as its top-selling product.

“We are committed to nurturing a purpose-driven organisation that makes a difference in the lives of consumers,” said Singhee, chief executive officer of Awshad.

In FY25, the brand plans to expand its existing product range and dive deeper into functional mushrooms—a growing area in wellness that perfectly complements CBD’s therapeutic benefits. Awshad’s roadmap also includes launching additional topical CBD products, tapping into the skincare and pain relief markets.

Behind Awshad’s success lies a network of business enablers including shipment companies, perfomance marketing agencies, and e-commerce aggegators.