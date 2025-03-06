Register Now
Britannia Industries CEO Rajneet Singh Kohli quits

PTI
By PTI
34
0
Source: LinkedIn
PTI
PTI

Kohli, who is an Executive Director and CEO submitted his resignation on 5 March 2025 to pursue an opportunity outside Britannia

New Delhi: Britannia Industries Ltd. on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

Kohli, who is an Executive Director and CEO submitted his resignation on March 5, 2025 to pursue an opportunity outside Britannia, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors said he will be relieved from the services of the company with effect from close of business hours on March 14, 2025, the filing added.

Kohli had joined Britannia in September 2022.

Before joining the biscuits and bakery major, he had stints at Jubilant Foodworks, which operates popular fast food chains such as Domino’s, Popeyes and Dunkin, along with Asian Paints and Coca-Cola Co.

