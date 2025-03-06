Currently operating 13-14 stores, Newme has set a target of reaching 100 outlets by FY30, combining its digital-first DNA with a strong offline presence.

New Delhi: Fast-fashion startup Newme by Sumit Jasoria focussing on Gen Z, trend-driven collections and rapid inventory cycles, is setting its sights high. By financial year (FY) 2030, the tech-native fashion player aims to clock Rs 5,000 crore in revenue, backed by a blend of aggressive online growth and a nationwide offline footprint of 100 stores, Jasoria told IndiaRetialing in an interview.

To fuel this ambitious expansion, the company is actively planning for an initial public offering (IPO), added Jasoria.

Data-first fashion to fuel aggressive growth

At the heart of Newme’s growth engine is its proprietary supply chain and data science model, which allows the company to drop fresh collections every Friday at 5 PM, with zero pre-managed inventory. Jasoria explained that Newme’s ability to spot trends in real-time, feed those insights into its production pipeline within 48 hours, and launch hyper-relevant collections within a week has created a fast-moving fashion ecosystem, unlike anything in India.

“We’ve built a system powered by Generative AI, where we operate with 0 Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) from day one,” Jasoria said, adding, “This allows us to move at a speed that most brands can’t match while keeping wastage in single digits — one of the lowest in the industry.”

This lean, data-driven supply chain, coupled with hyperlocal curation at a pin code level for each offline store, has allowed Newme to grow 7X in its first year, 3X in the second year, and is on track for another 3X growth this year. By FY25, Newme expects to close with revenues of Rs 220-240 crore, and by FY26, the company is targeting Rs 700-800 crore.

100 stores, personalised assortments and hyperlocal insights

Currently operating 13-14 stores, Newme has set a clear target of reaching 100 outlets by FY30, combining its digital-first DNA with a strong offline presence. Unlike traditional retailers, Newme stores offer dynamic, weekly-refreshing collections, with no two stores having identical inventory.

“In Delhi itself, our three stores have completely different assortments, tailored to the local preferences of each neighbourhood,” Jasoria said. “Every week, when customers walk into our stores, they discover something new — keeping them excited and coming back.”

Building a Rs 5,000 crore business, with an IPO on the cards

Newme’s FY30 ambition goes beyond revenue targets. Jasoria confirmed that the company is actively working toward an IPO by the end of the decade, to become a publicly listed, global fashion brand rooted in India’s fast-changing fashion ecosystem.

“Our model, which eliminates designer bias and relies entirely on real-time customer data to drive design decisions, is something we believe we can scale globally,” Jasoria said. The company’s global expansion plans will combine both digital platforms and physical stores in key international markets, replicating its India playbook.

Tech-first, Gen Z-led

Newme’s core customer base — Gen Z shoppers — craves freshness, affordability, and personalisation. This relentless demand for novelty has shaped Newme’s unique operating model, where weekly design cycles are powered not by gut feel, but by millions of data points collected from app activity, wishlist additions, shares, and purchase patterns.

“We monitor everything — what customers browse, what they share, how often they return to the app — and all of that directly affects what we design and produce,” Jasoria said. “The result is a 90% prediction accuracy rate for our collections, ensuring minimal wastage and maximum sell-through.”

While Newme’s 7-8 day design-to-shelf cycle is already a significant innovation, Jasoria revealed that the company’s next goal is to shrink the cycle further to just five days. This will involve not just faster production, but also direct customer involvement in the design process.

“We want to democratise design itself, where our most engaged users — our power customers — can submit their designs, which could potentially become part of our collections,” Jasoria said. “This will create a sense of ownership and deeper engagement, further enhancing our retention rates, which are already among the best in the industry.”

Balancing growth & profitability

Despite its breakneck pace of expansion, Newme is keeping a sharp focus on profitability by minimising inefficiencies. In an industry where only about 50% of products typically sell at full price, Newme’s single-digit wastage and just-in-time production model ensure that customers aren’t paying for the industry’s traditional inefficiencies.

“Every piece we produce is backed by data, and we only produce what we know will sell,” Jasoria explained. “This is how we keep prices affordable without compromising on quality, and it’s what will help us scale profitably to Rs 5,000 crore by FY30.”

The road ahead

With Rs 5,000 crore in revenue, 100 stores, and a planned IPO all targeted by FY30, Newme is positioning itself not just as a fashion brand, but also as a technology-powered retail disruptor, blending fast fashion’s agility with the precision of AI-driven design and hyperlocal personalisation.

“We’re building for the future of fashion — a future that’s faster, smarter, and driven by what customers truly want,” Jasoria said. “The goal isn’t just to be big, but to build a globally recognised, technology-first fashion brand born in India.”

Newme’s positioning also reflects its unique appeal — not quite value fashion, but ‘aspirational fashion’, offering styles at an average price point of Rs 1,000, bridging the gap between Zudio and H&M.