Biggies Burger to open 25 new stores every quarter

The brand has a presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where 60% of its outlets are located. Biggies Burger also boasts a presence across East India.

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based burger chain Biggies Burger plans to open 25 new stores every quarter, the company said in a release. With over 150 operational stores and revenue exceeding Rs 120 crore in the last fiscal, the brand aims to set a target to scale revenue to Rs 500 crore over the next 18-24 months.

The brand has a presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where 60% of its outlets are located. Biggies Burger also boasts a presence across east India, operating in 16 states and 37 cities, including locations such as Salem, Coimbatore, Hosur, Bhubaneswar, and Jamshedpur.

“Our goal is to build Bengaluru and Chennai into ₹10 crore-per-month markets within the next 18 months. Combined with Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, South India holds immense growth potential to help us reach our ₹500 crore annual target,” said Biraja Rout, founder, of Biggies.

Biggies Burger launched in Bengaluru in the year 2011. The company currently aims to expand to generate over 2500 direct employees at its stores and over 8000 indirect employees.

Recently the Bengaluru-based burger chain has secured Rs 5.5 crore as a part of its seed funding round led by Indian Angel Network, with participation from LetsVenture and a Singapore-based franchise of the company for its expansion across tier II and III cities.