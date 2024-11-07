Thailand’s Index Living Mall enters India with Creaticity

As part of the launch, Creaticity has unveiled a 32,000 sq. ft. retail showroom of Index Living Mall in Pune

Mumbai: Thailand’s largest furniture and home decor brand Index Living Mall (ILM) has entered the Indian market in an exclusive franchise partnership with Creaticity, a lifestyle and home decor destination, housing national and international brands in the category.

As part of the launch, Creaticity has unveiled a 32,000 sq. ft. retail showroom of ILM in Pune on Thursday.

ILM will introduce about 6,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) in India across categories such as living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining room ensembles, home office solutions, along with a selection of home decor and accessories.

Now in its 17th year since inception, Creaticity claims to be India’s largest multi-branded home retail company, housing over 100 regional, national, and international brands along with 52,000 home décor ideas. It hosts global names like Febal Casa, Alf Italia, Ashley Furniture, and recently Konfor Turkiye.

“We are thrilled to welcome Index Living Mall to the country,” said Mahesh M, CEO of Creaticity. “We are confident that this association will accelerate the organized growth of home furniture and décor retail in India.”

The target audience for ILM in India includes urban middle to upper-middle-class families, young professionals, and design-conscious individuals. To reach and engage with this audience, both companies have developed a multi-channel marketing strategy, including digital marketing initiatives, experiential retail experiences, collaborations with local designers, and customer loyalty programs.

ILM’s products will be available online for Indian consumers soon, the company stated.

“India’s vibrant and dynamic market presents an exciting opportunity for Index Living Mall,” said Gerard McGurk, head of retail and commercial operations of ILM. “Our goal is to offer high-quality, stylish, and functional home furniture and furnishings that resonate with the tastes and preferences of Indian customers.”

Founded in 2002 by Pisit Patamasatyasonthi, ILM offers living and bedroom furniture categories, mattresses, office furniture, kitchen furniture, a range of home décor, home solutions, bedding and soft furnishings.

Since launching its first store at Future Park Rangsit in 2002, the company has grown to 32 branches across Thailand. It currently holds a 34% market share in the country’s modern retail segment for home furnishings and continues to expand its reach.

IlM also has stores trading under franchise agreement partnerships across seven countries, including India, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Nepal, and the Maldives, totaling over 14 locations, with two more set to open by year-end.