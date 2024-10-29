Beauty and wellness chain Bodycraft enters Dehradun

Spanning over 5,200 sq. ft., it is the Bodycraft’s first store in the Dehradun

Bengaluru: Beauty and wellness chain Bodycraft has launched its 22nd clinic and salon in India, located in Dehradun, the company said in a press release on Monday. Spanning over 5,200 sq. ft., it is the brand’s first store in the city.

“Dehradun seems to be on the cusp of turning cosmopolitan,” said Manjul Gupta, director of Bodycraft Salons. “We want to tap into the market here, and fill the gap of a premium, luxurious clinic-salon in town, which is easily accessible to youngsters and the aged alike.”

The outlet will offer customisable and new-age services including spa treatments, facials, nail art, and hair care solutions.

We have onboarded globally-trained and certified wellness experts and hair stylists, so patrons can expect a host of exciting services at the new outlet,” said Swati Gupta, head of creative development at Bodycraft Salons.

Founded by Manjul Gupta in 1997, Bengaluru-based Bodycraft now runs 22 clinics and salons across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mangalore, and Gurugram, with plans for further expansion in northern and southern regions.