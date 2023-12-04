Salon brand Bodycraft reopens its flagship store in Bengaluru

The 5-storey space will offer hair care, personalised grooming, cosmetology, skin aesthetics, clinical treatments, nail care, and wellness

Bengaluru: Salon and clinic brand Bodycraft has relaunched its first flagship store in Bengaluru at Frazer Town, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“The relaunch of our very first flagship store is a rather nostalgic moment for me. With this store, we plan to embrace innovation and new trends in the field of beauty, aesthetics and grooming and equally focus on education and vocational skills dissemination at the Bodycraft Academy,” said Manjul Gupta, founder of Bodycraft.

The 5-storey space will offer hair care, personalised grooming, cosmetology, skin aesthetics, clinical treatments, nail care, and wellness.

Leveraging tech and artificial intelligence (AI) to better consumer experiences, the company also plans to expand its retail portfolio by offering haircare, skincare and body care products.

“Harbouring an innovative approach to optimize skin, hair and health, we plan to expand our portfolio in the wellness and longevity space as well” said Dr. Mikki, medical director of Bodycraft Clinics.

Bodycraft began in 1997 as a one-room salon and today, the brand flourished into 18 locations across Bengaluru, Mangalore and Mumbai. It caters to over 20,000 people every month, including a team of over 600 professionals.