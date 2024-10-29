Allen Solly unveils new brand Identity, launches largest store in Hyderabad

The store is spread over 5,300 sq. ft. over three floors with 10,000+ styles, a dedicated wedding studio, and on-site professional tailors.

New Delhi: Allen Solly, a brand under-owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, has unveiled a refreshed brand identity and opened its largest Indian store in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

The store is spread over 5,300 sq. ft. over three floors with 10,000+ styles, a dedicated wedding studio, and on-site professional tailors.

“We are thrilled to introduce our flagship store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This store represents a new retail identity for Allen Solly, rooted in our rich Nottingham heritage,” said Richa Pai, chief operating officer, of Allen Solly. “We are confident that this will become Hyderabad’s go-to destination for the modern Indian consumer who embraces international style trends.”

Allen Solly, a brand by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), was introduced to the Indian market in 1993 by Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a division of ABFRL.

Renowned in India for its Western wear collections for women, Allen Solly has carved a unique niche in the fashion landscape. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd reported a widening of consolidated loss after tax at Rs 214.92 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2024, impacted by higher expenses in a subdued consumption environment.