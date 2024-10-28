Wrangler, Social partner to launch a series of live music events across India

This collaboration will see the two brands co-hosting musical performances featuring top rap and hip-hop artists in six major cities, running from October to December 2024

New Delhi: Denim brand Wrangler, operated by Bengalur-based Ace Turtle in India has partnered with Social, an urban hangout destination, to bring a vibrant series of live musical events to audiences across India, a release by the company said on Monday.

Nitin Chhabra, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ace Turtle said “At Wrangler, we are always looking for authentic ways to connect with our audience. Social is the perfect partner, as both brands resonate deeply with India’s youth. This collaboration unites fashion, music, and culture, reflecting the energy of our audience and reinforcing Wrangler’s iconic status.”

This collaboration will see the two brands co-hosting musical performances featuring top rap and hip-hop artists in six major cities, running from October to December 2024.

The event series began at Chandigarh Social on October 18, followed by Delhi’s Saket Social on October 27. Future events are set for Mumbai’s antiSOCIAL on November 16, Pune’s FC Road SOCIAL on November 29, Bengaluru’s Koramangala SOCIAL on December 1, and will conclude at Mindspace Social in Hyderabad on December 14.

“With SOCIAL, we aim to create immersive experiences that bring communities closer together. This collaboration with Wrangler perfectly captures the adventurous, urban spirit that both brands embody,” said Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd.