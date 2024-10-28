Tanishq gold and silver coins now available on Bigbasket

Customers can now order Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin, 22 Karat Gold

Bengaluru: Omnichannel grocery delivery firm Bigbasket has partnered with Tanishq to offer gold and silver coins for Dhanteras, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“Our partnership with the Tata ecosystem and in particular the collaboration with Tanishq is very strategic for us,” Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer, Bigbasket. “We have always been known as a strong player in food and perishables as a category, however, with such collaborations, we hope that our customers see value in our extended offering – whether it is gold and silver coins or electronics or home appliances.”

Customers can now order Tanishq’s Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin, 22 Karat Gold Coin, and 22 Karat Gold Coin with Lakshmi Motif, all available for doorstep delivery within 10 minutes.

“We are thrilled to partner with bigbasket to bring our exquisite gold and silver coins directly to customers’ homes,” Pelki Tshering, chief marketing officer, Tanishq. “Dhanteras holds immense significance, and through this partnership, we aim to make it easier for people to partake in the time-honoured tradition of purchasing gold, symbolising prosperity and good fortune.”

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

The company’s operations have expanded to more than 400 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month.