Bigbasket partners with over 30,000 farmers to offer organic produce

Bengaluru: Omnichannel grocery delivery firm Bigbasket has partnered with over 30,000 farmers to offer organically grown fruits, vegetables, and staples at the same price as conventionally grown products, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

By working with over 2,000 organic fruit and vegetable farmers and 28,000 agri-commodity producers through registered farmer producer organisations (FPOs), Bigbasket now offers over 50 types of organically grown fruits and vegetables and more than 100 grocery staples.

Over the past financial year, the retailer’s organic category has seen 15-17% month-on-month increase in sales. Organic products now account for 22% of its staples sales, while organically grown fruits and vegetables have grown by 50%, contributing 8% of total fresh produce sales, the company said.

“The cost difference between organic and conventional products has traditionally been a major hurdle for consumers,” said Seshu Kumar, chief buying and merchandising officer at Bigbasket. “By removing this cost disparity, we are removing a key barrier, allowing more people to enjoy the benefits of organic food.”

“This initiative not only benefits our customers but also empowers farmers by expanding the market for their organic produce,” he added.

The company supports its farmers by implementing technologies like geotagging to monitor sowing and harvest schedules, as well as providing weather forecasts and strategies to manage climate-related risks. Bigbasket also introduced a digital labelling system that enhances traceability by linking every product to its respective farmer.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

The company’s operations have expanded to more than 400 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month.