DRRK Foods invests Rs 20 crores to establish rice packing unit near Mundra

Bengaluru: DRRK Foods, the manufacturer and marketer of Crown Basmati Rice has invested Rs 20 crores to establish a facility near Mundra port, expected to be operational by February 2025, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The new facility will spread across 17 acres and has the capacity to pack 350 metric tons of rice daily.

“This investment showcases our dedication to expanding our operations and delivering excellence in rice exports,” said Amit Marwaha, managing director of DRRK Foods. “The facility will play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing global demand for high-quality rice.”

Apart from Mundra, the company is also planning a unit of around 600 metric tons per day for paddy capacity either in Haryana or Madhya Pradesh with a projected investment amount of Rs 60-70 crores.

This initiative will improve DRRK’s rice production capacity, allowing it to expand in the domestic and international markets, the release added.