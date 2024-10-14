Kingdom of White secures investment from actor Rana Daggubati

The undisclosed investment will assist the brand in expanding its footprint across India

Bengaluru: India’s first all-white digital first brand Kingdom of White has secured an investment from actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati, according to a company press release on Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rana Daggubati to our family. His investment will help us grow our footprint across India, while introducing our curated, minimalist styles to more customers,” said Vineet Haralalka, co-founder of Kingdom of White.

The retailer has not disclosed the amount of the investment.

“Investing in brands with a unique story has always been important to me, and Kingdom of White is truly redefining the essence of wearing white,” said Daggubati. “I am thrilled to be part of this journey and connect with those who share a passion for refined, versatile fashion.”

Founded in 2021 by Haralalka, Mumbai-based Kingdom of White is an online direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand that ventured into offline retail by launching its first brick-and-mortar store in Lucknow last year. The company now operates 10 stores across India, offering its signature range of shirts, bottoms, loungewear, co-ord sets, and accessories.

Currently, the lifestyle brand is present in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Kochi, Kolkata, Siliguri, and Lucknow. It also retails in multi-brand Centro stores across India, according to its official website.