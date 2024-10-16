Amazon India expands ‘Project Ashray’ to Bengaluru

The company launched two new rest centres in Bengaluru, one located in Electronic City and the other in Cox Town

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Amazon India has expanded its Project Ashray initiative – which focuses on setting up rest points for delivery associates within the logistics industry – to include the Bengaluru region, the e-tailer said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The expansion of Project Ashray in Bengaluru is a crucial step in our mission to enhance the experience and well-being of delivery associates across the logistics ecosystem,” said Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, vice president, Amazon Logistics, India. “By providing dedicated rest points equipped with essential amenities, we aim to create a comfortable environment for all delivery associates.”

The rest-points will include comfortable seating, access to clean water, mobile charging stations and parking spaces. Each centre can accommodate up to 12 people at a time and will be operational from 9 AM. to 9 PM. The facility’s usage will be free and limited to 30 minutes per visit per delivery associate.

“This initiative underscores the importance of ensuring safe working conditions for all associates in the logistics sector,” said Dr G Manjunath, Additional Labour Commissioner, Department of Labour, Government of Karnataka. “We encourage other stakeholders to follow suit in providing essential support to associates, fostering a culture of support and responsibility throughout the industry.”

The locations of the centres will be added on Google Maps for easy access.

Project Ashray established its first-ever centre in Gurugram in collaboration with the Udayasa Foundation in August this year.

Amazon India is also exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the development of additional resting facilities under Project Ashray in the coming months. These proposed facilities will include guarded restrooms ensuring the safety of women drivers, shade during monsoons or heat waves, internet connectivity, first aid support, and an electric two-wheeler charging facility at government-subsidised prices.

Earlier this year, the company introduced initiatives like ‘Sushruta’, a comprehensive health and wellness program for truck drivers, and ‘Pratidhi’ Scholarship, which supports the education of the children of delivery associates.

American e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon entered India in June 2013 as an online marketplace. The company delivers to 100% serviceable pin codes in India, with more than 97% PIN codes, now being able to receive deliveries within two days of placing an order.