Amazon India launches ‘Project Ashray’ to setup rest points for delivery associates

Bengaluru: E-commerce marketplace Amazon India has launched ‘Project Ashray’ in order to set up rest points for delivery associates across the entire logistic industry, in cities such as Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, according to a company press release on Friday.

In collaboration with the Udyasa Foundation, the initial pilot project will establish five Ashray centres at high-footfall locations, with the first one, located in Gurugram, being inaugurated by Michiko Miyamoto, India country director at International Labour Organisation.

“Project Ashray is a significant part of our broader efforts to improve driver experience and well-being,” said Abhinav Singh, vice president – operations, at Amazon India. “By providing dedicated rest points with essential amenities, we aim to ensure that all delivery associates, whether with Amazon or other companies, have the best possible and most comfortable environment while they work.”

The rest-points will include comfortable seating, access to clean water, mobile charging stations and parking spaces. Each centre can accommodate up to 15 people at a time and will be operational from 9 AM. to 9 PM. The facility’s usage will be free and limited to 30 minutes per visit per delivery associate.

“We are hopeful that such good practices can inspire more stakeholders in India and globally to take initiative in extending labour and social protection to platform workers,” said Miyamoto.

The locations of the centres will be added on Google Maps for easy access.

Amazon India is also exploring the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the development of additional resting facilities under Project Ashray in the coming months. These proposed facilities will include guarded restrooms ensuring the safety of women drivers, shade during monsoons or heat waves, internet connectivity, first aid support, and an electric two-wheeler charging facility at government-subsidised prices.

Earlier this year, the company introduced initiatives like ‘Sushruta’, a comprehensive health and wellness program for truck drivers, and ‘Pratidhi’ Scholarship, which supports the education of the children of delivery associates.

American e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon entered India in June 2013 as an online marketplace. The company delivers to 100% serviceable pin codes in India, with more than 97% PIN codes, now being able to receive deliveries within two days of placing an order.