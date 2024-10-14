Jewellery retailer Kirtilals opens 14th retail store

The new Kirtilals store, covering 3,200 sq. ft. of retail space, is situated in Rajahmundry

Bengaluru: Fine diamond jewellery retailer Kirtilals has launched its 14th retail showroom in Rajahmundry (officially known as Rajamahendravaram), Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 14th showroom in Rajahmundry,” said Suraj Shantakumar, director of business strategy at Kirtilals. “We believe this new location will become the ultimate destination for those seeking exclusive and exquisite jewellery.”

Spanning 3200 sq. ft. of retail space, the store features an integrated bridal studio offering bridal sets, bangles, necklaces, and earrings. Customers can also preview their jewellery designs before making a purchase.

As part of the launch, Kirtilals is offering a promotion of up to Rs 12,000 off per carat on diamond jewellery, alongside a 50% discount on value-added services, available for a limited time, the release added.

Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., operating under the brand name ‘Kirtilals’, has a strong presence in South India with both physical showrooms and an online store at www.kirtilals.com. The brand has a flagship location in Coimbatore and has served more than 300,000 customers across five continents.