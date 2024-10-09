Why fashion jewellery brand Tribe is focusing on expanding its airport presence

Why fashion jewellery brand Tribe Amrapali, which has 8 airport retail outlets, is keen on further growing its transit retail presence

New Delhi: Starting with an e-store in March 2013, Tribe Amrapali was drawn to transit retail spaces (including airports and metro stations) for several reasons. Transit spaces provide high foot traffic and a diverse customer base, allowing the brand to reach travellers looking for unique, culturally rich products.

“So far, the experience has been quite rewarding. We have received a positive response from travellers who appreciate our focus on quality and authenticity. Additionally, these environments allow us to showcase our brand story effectively, creating an engaging shopping experience even for those on the go. Overall, it has expanded our reach,” said Akanksha Arora, CEO, of Tribe Amrapali.

Tribe Amrapali, along with its parent brand Amrapali, offers contemporary and affordable designs rooted in experimental design philosophy, with a focus on silver, gold-plated silver, and fashion jewellery.

“We differentiate our brand in the competitive airport and transit retail space by focusing on authentic craftsmanship and cultural storytelling. Our handcrafted jewellery not only reflects India’s rich heritage but also connects travellers to local artistry. For us, it’s all about giving them a unique experience they won’t find anywhere else,” added Arora.

Transit Presence & Expansion

The brand opened its 23rd retail store at Pune Airport in August 2024. Tribe Amrapali also has stores at Mumbai Airport (T2, Domestic Departure) at 2 stores at Hyderabad International Airport (Domestic & International Departures); Terminal 1 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad; T2 and T3 (Domestic departures) at IGI Airport, Delhi; and Goa International Airport.

In addition, it is present in Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and Pacific Mall in Delhi, Ahmedabad Palladium, and the Mall of Asia in Bengaluru among other places.

The brand’s next offline store will open in the coming months at Srinagar Airport. “We are focusing on expanding our presence at airports. We have seen great sales there, and these locations also serve as fantastic billboards for our mall stores. Travellers often notice our brand while they’re at the airport, and then they look for us when they’re back in their cities. It’s a win-win situation,” said Arora.

Challenges

However, opening stores at airports takes time as securing prime locations there is tough because of a limited availability of retail spots and intense competition from other brands.

On top of that, leasing costs in these high-traffic areas can be pretty steep, which impacts profit margins.

“Then there are the regulatory hurdles; navigating the complex regulations and approvals for retail in transit areas can be a real headache,” explained Arora.

The other challenges include managing inventory effectively due to the fast-paced environment and ever-changing customer demands and ensuring strong brand visibility in crowded spaces.

“These challenges require strategic planning and adaptability to succeed in the transit retail landscape,” Arora added.

Effective Strategies at Play

To optimize customer experiences and boost conversions in airport retail, Tribe Amrapali employs several effective strategies such as:

Clear and engaging signage to help direct customers swiftly to the key products.

Curated product selection focusing on popular, portable items, catering to the travellers’ needs.

Creating compelling displays to highlight the brand story and showcase the uniqueness of the products

Streamlined checkout process with mobile payment options to reduce wait times.

Trained staff to provide quick and informative interactions that enhance customer satisfaction.

“We cater to a specific audience at airports and hence the major strategy is focused on keeping the right product mix depending on the location of the airport. For instance, the merchandise we offer at Goa Airport will be quite different from what one would find at Mumbai Airport,” said Arora.

Consumer Behaviour & Experience

The brand believes that consumer behaviour in transit retail has evolved significantly, with convenience remaining the primary focus for many travellers due to time constraints. The landscape is also shifting to accommodate a desire for enhanced experiences; travellers now seek memorable interactions and unique products that reflect the destination.

“Passengers are increasingly looking for quick and efficient access to essential items, such as grab-and-go food and beverages, as well as streamlined checkout processes. There’s a notable trend of premiumization among Indian consumers. Consumers are willing to indulge in luxury goods, valuing high-quality items that elevate their journey,” explained Arora.

The other important factor is sustainability, with many travellers preferring eco-friendly options. The brand plans to collaborate with local artisans to offer new, authentic products and enhance its sustainability quotient.

“Plus, the integration of technology, such as mobile apps and self-checkout systems, really supports the demand for speed and efficiency. Overall, it’s a multifaceted approach to shopping in transit environments that balances convenience with quality and experience,” she added.

Technology to the Aid

Integrating online and offline experiences to enhance customer satisfaction is a prime focus for Tribe Amrapali at its transit retail outlets. The brand leverages technology in several ways:

Loyalty Programs: The loyalty program rewards customers for both online and offline purchases, encouraging repeat business and deeper brand engagement.

In-store Technology: Interactive kiosks and QR codes to enrich the in-store experience and facilitate seamless access to online offerings. The focus is on creating a cohesive and convenient shopping experience that meets the needs of today’s customers.

New Concepts

As far as new concepts are concerned, experiential retail excites Tribe Amrapali the most as it allows travellers to engage with the handcrafted jewellery through interactive displays, showcasing the rich stories behind each piece.

“I see a lot of exciting innovations shaping the future of transit retail in India! We are also looking at pop-up stores, which would let us introduce exclusive collections tied to local events and festivals. It is a great way to create that sense of urgency and excitement! Plus, we are thinking about using technology like Augmented Reality (AR) for virtual try-ons to enhance the shopping experience.

The Airport Advantage

The brand believes that the revenue generated from the transit retail outlets varies quite a bit and is especially more at airports as they are open 24/7 all year round.

“The costs are also higher because of this. We notice a spike in sales during peak air travel times, which makes a significant difference. Overall, transit retail is great for quick sales and brand exposure, making it a valuable channel for brands,” concluded Arora.