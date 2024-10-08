Kent RO systems partners with Black+Decker

The licensing partnership, facilitated by LicenseWorks, will bring new water-purifying systems to homes in India.

New Delhi: Water purification solutions brand Kent RO Systems Ltd. has announced a licensing partnership with Black+Decker, a home products brand to launch two advanced water purifiers, the Black Decker Crest RO Purifier and the Zenith RO Purifier, a release by the company said.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Black+Decker on this venture,” said Varun Gupta, Joint managing director, Kent RO Systems Ltd. “The Black+Decerk brand is synonymous with innovation and excellence. Our new range of water purification products is engineered to deliver superior water purification, ensuring Indian households have access to safe and healthy drinking water.”

“As a global leader in home products, we continue to offer home solutions that allow our consumers to make the most of their lives at home,” said Amit Datta, Commercial Director Licensing, Stanley Black & Decker. “We are committed to making life at home easier by enhancing the brand portfolio in all regions.”

Kent RO Systems Ltd., founded in 1999, consistently introduced cutting-edge technology in water purifiers, air purifiers, and kitchen appliances. Today, Kent is the largest-selling RO and the market leader in India.