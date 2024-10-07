Register Now
E-Commerce

Meesho records 145 crore customer visits during Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: www.meesho.io
Meesho witnessed an increase in demand this year, with total orders rising over 40% compared to last year

Bengaluru: SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho has recorded  145 crore customer visits during its festive sale event ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024’, according to a company press release on Monday.

The sale was held from 27 September to 6 October, with over 20 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories.

Meesho witnessed an increase in demand this year, with total orders rising over 40% compared to last year. Further, the platform saw a spike in engagement, achieving over 3 crore app downloads. Approximately 45% of shoppers came from tier-4 cities.

Its prepaid orders surged by 117%, with consumers shifting toward digital payment options in tier-2 and beyond. 

“Meesho’s remarkable growth is built on two core principles: serving underserved users and offering the widest selection at the lowest prices,” said Milan Partani, general manager, user growth at Meesho. “We take pride in democratizing e-commerce, ensuring that even the most remote towns can experience the convenience of online shopping.”

Among categories, home and kitchen saw 105% increase year-over-year (YoY), beauty and personal care rose by 60% while kids and baby essentials grew by 75%. 

Meesho Mall, an addition to the Meesho platform, designed to offer customers access to branded products, witnessed two-fold growth in orders. Brands like Mars Cosmetics have witnessed a four-fold growth, while Denver experienced two-fold growth. Mamaearth also saw growth exceeding tw-ofold, Bella Vita doubled its orders, and Swiss Beauty achieved a 1.8 times increase.

This year, around 40,000 sellers became lakhpatis during the sale event and more than 25,000 sellers doubled their revenue compared to their usual business performance, the release added.

