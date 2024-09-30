Meesho sees 6.5 cr unique visitors on Day 1 of festive season sale; orders double

The company’s app downloads reached around 1.5 crore ahead of the sale and the number of purchase orders has doubled on the first day of the sale on Friday as compared to that of the previous season

New Delhi: SoftBank-backed e-commerce platform Meesho on Saturday said it recorded about 6.5 crore unique visitors on its portal on Day 1 of the annual festive season ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’.

Meesho Founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said the company’s app downloads reached around 1.5 crore ahead of the sale and the number of purchase orders has doubled on the first day of the sale on Friday as compared to that of the previous season.

“By just 2 PM yesterday, we had already surpassed our previous best of highest orders placed on Day 1 previous year, and by the end of the day, that number had more than doubled. Around 6.5 crore unique customers visited the mobile app on Day 1,” Aatrey said on a social media platform.

According to a report by research firm Statista, the number of online shoppers was estimated to be about 25 crore across India in 2023 and it is likely to increase to 42.5 crore in 2027.

Meesho claimed that the orders on Day 1 doubled compared to last year while it tripled compared to business as usual.

“We achieved a record-breaking feat of doubling our Day 1 orders over last year. Not just that, Meesho Mall also grew around 2.5X in orders over last year. Mamaearth, Denver, Swiss Beauty and all our other brand partners experienced outstanding demand, exceeding their expectations,” Meesho general manager for business Megha Agarwal said.

The company further said that Mamaearth experienced a five-fold increase in orders, Denver saw an eight-fold growth, Swiss Beauty expanded by 7.5 times, Bella Vita achieved a 17.5 times growth, and Mars recorded a four-fold increase in orders.

Meesho said it has the highest number of sellers on board compared to its rivals during the ongoing festive season.