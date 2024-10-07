Register Now
Manish Tiwari to take over driving seat of Nestle India, Suresh Narayanan to retire in 2025

Image Credit: LinekdIn
Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from 1 August 2025

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Monday announced a change of leadership with the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of the company after the incumbent, Suresh Narayanan, retires in July next year.

Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from 1 August 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Narayanan will retire as Chairman and Managing Director of Nestle India on 31 July 2025 after serving 26 years, it added.

The nominations have been received from the Swiss parent firm Nestle SA.

However, “the proposal is subject to necessary approval,” said Nestle India.

Tiwary is a Director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brand.

He will step down from his directorship on 30 October 2024, the statement said.

Tiwary, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore has nearly three decades of experience in leading large-scale operations and strategic initiatives in e-commerce and consumer goods sector.

He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career with Anglo Dutch FMCG giant Unilever.

