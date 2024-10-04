Register Now
Womenswear brand Twin Birds set to open 100th store in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
Twin Birds store, at Broadway Megaaplex, Coimbatore; Source: LinkedIn
Twin Birds’s 100th store will be located in Tamil Nadu, at Nungambakkam, Chennai

Bengaluru: Women’s apparel brand Twin Birds is set to launch its 100th retail store across the country, a company official wrote on social media on Friday. The new store will be located in Tamil Nadu, at Nungambakkam, Chennai.

“We are thrilled to share the news – our 100th store is set to open. At Twin Birds, we have scaled to new heights, all thanks to our loyal customers and amazing team,” Prakash Palanisamy, head of sales and business development at Twin Birds, said in a LinkedIn post.

Twin Birds is a South-Indian company that caters to women and girls, offering bottom wear, denims, dresses, shapers, lounge wear, and inner wear.

The Coimbatore-based company has established a market presence in India, the Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka, with its products available in over 7,000 multi-brand retail outlets worldwide, as per media reports.

