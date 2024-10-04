The Nexus Select Trust Showcase

An overview of the Nexus Select Trust’s portfolio which consists of 17 Grade A malls spread across 14 cities

New Delhi: Nexus Select Trust is India’s first publicly listed retail real estate investment trust (REIT), comprising 17 Grade A urban consumption centres or malls. The portfolio boasts a gross leasable area of 9.9 million sq. ft., spread across 14 cities.

Complementing these retail spaces are two hotel assets with 354 keys and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million square feet. Collectively, Nexus Select Trust centres are home to over 1,000 domestic and international brands, offering customers a curated experience through 3,000 stores.

Nexus Select Trust also works towards sustainability with over 43 MW of solar and hybrid power plant capacity and has reduced its carbon dioxide emissions by over 12,500 tons per year. Additionally, 26% of Nexus Select’s workforce comprises women, reflecting its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Region-wise overview of Nexus Malls in India

Here’s a look at Nexus Select Trust’s footprint across various regions, where each mall serves as a shopping, dining, and entertainment hub:

West India

The Western region is home to some of Nexus’s most prominent properties:

Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai : A mall with a leasable area of 1.0 million sq. ft. (MSF), Seawoods boasts more than 335 stores and a leasing occupancy of 97%. With 15 million footfalls annually, it is a top shopping destination.

: A mall with a leasable area of 1.0 million sq. ft. (MSF), Seawoods boasts more than 335 stores and a leasing occupancy of 97%. With 15 million footfalls annually, it is a top shopping destination. Nexus Ahmedabad One, Ahmedabad : With a leasable area of 0.9 msf and more than 240 stores, this mall enjoys 98% occupancy and sees 7 million annual visitors.

: With a leasable area of 0.9 msf and more than 240 stores, this mall enjoys 98% occupancy and sees 7 million annual visitors. Nexus Westend, Pune : Spanning 0.4 msf with over 140 stores, Westend has a 97% leasing occupancy, drawing 5 million footfalls yearly.

: Spanning 0.4 msf with over 140 stores, Westend has a 97% leasing occupancy, drawing 5 million footfalls yearly. Treasure Island, Indore : With a leasable area of 0.4 msf and over 115 stores, this property has a 93% occupancy rate and welcomes 4 million shoppers annually.

: With a leasable area of 0.4 msf and over 115 stores, this property has a 93% occupancy rate and welcomes 4 million shoppers annually. Nexus Indore Central: Located at the heart of Indore, this compact 0.2 msf property houses about 35 stores, achieving a 93% occupancy rate and 1 million footfalls annually.

North India

Nexus has a formidable presence in North India, with malls strategically located in some of the most populous cities:

Nexus Elante Complex, Chandigarh : The flagship in the North, Elante is a massive 1.3 msf mall with more than 300 stores and 99% occupancy, attracting 14 million visitors annually.

: The flagship in the North, Elante is a massive 1.3 msf mall with more than 300 stores and 99% occupancy, attracting 14 million visitors annually. Nexus Select City Walk, Delhi : A landmark in the capital, this 0.5 msf mall houses about 230 stores, boasts a 99% occupancy rate, and sees 15 million visitors each year.

: A landmark in the capital, this 0.5 msf mall houses about 230 stores, boasts a 99% occupancy rate, and sees 15 million visitors each year. Nexus Amritsar : With a leasable area of 0.5 msf, over 170 stores, and 98% occupancy, Nexus Amritsar registers 4 million annual footfalls.

: With a leasable area of 0.5 msf, over 170 stores, and 98% occupancy, Nexus Amritsar registers 4 million annual footfalls. Nexus Celebration, Udaipur: Situated in the scenic city of Udaipur, this 0.4 msf property has more than 140 stores, a 94% occupancy rate, and serves 5 million shoppers annually.

South India

The Southern region is a dynamic market for Nexus, marked by diverse retail offerings:

Nexus Hyderabad : With a leasable area of 0.8 msf and more than 210 stores, this mall enjoys 99% occupancy and registers around 11 million footfalls annually.

: With a leasable area of 0.8 msf and more than 210 stores, this mall enjoys 99% occupancy and registers around 11 million footfalls annually. Nexus Shantiniketan, Bengaluru : Spread over 0.6 msf with more than 165 stores, Shantiniketan is at 97% occupancy, welcoming 10 million visitors annually.

: Spread over 0.6 msf with more than 165 stores, Shantiniketan is at 97% occupancy, welcoming 10 million visitors annually. Nexus Vijaya Complex, Chennai : This 0.6 msf property in Chennai is fully leased with 100% occupancy and houses 160 stores, attracting around 9 million footfalls yearly.

: This 0.6 msf property in Chennai is fully leased with 100% occupancy and houses 160 stores, attracting around 9 million footfalls yearly. Fiza by Nexus, Mangaluru : This 0.7 msf mall houses over 160 stores, has a 91% occupancy rate and welcomes 6 million visitors annually.

: This 0.7 msf mall houses over 160 stores, has a 91% occupancy rate and welcomes 6 million visitors annually. Nexus Koramangala, Bengaluru : With a leasable area of 0.3 msf and over 120 stores, this mall maintains a 97% occupancy rate, catering to the tech-savvy crowd with 10 million annual footfalls.

: With a leasable area of 0.3 msf and over 120 stores, this mall maintains a 97% occupancy rate, catering to the tech-savvy crowd with 10 million annual footfalls. Nexus Whitefield, Bengaluru : The Whitefield area is home to this 0.3 msf property featuring over 105 stores, 97% occupancy, and an annual footfall of 3 million.

: The Whitefield area is home to this 0.3 msf property featuring over 105 stores, 97% occupancy, and an annual footfall of 3 million. Nexus Centre City, Mysuru: Covering 0.3 msf with over 105 stores, the Mysuru property has a 98% occupancy rate and serves 4 million shoppers annually.

East India

Nexus’ eastern portfolio comprises: