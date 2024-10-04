Lenskart opens 1st store in Bangkok, Thailand

Since the last year, the eyewear retailer has been on an aggressive international expansion with stores opened in GCC and other Asian countries.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based omnichannel eyewear retailer Lenskart has opened its first store in Bangkok, Thailand, a social media post by a company official said on Thursday.

“3rd October 2024 marked a pivotal milestone and new chapter for Lenskart.com as we expanded our growth in South East Asia following Singapore and Indonesia, with the launch of Thailand and our first store in Bangkok,” said Jan Lim, regional chief executive officer (CEO) South East and North Asia, Lenskart in a LinkedIn post.

“Complete with a stunning new design by Wynk Collaborative, a full localised app-led omnichannel experience, and some of the most exciting eyewear collections – including our new Made in Korea K-series range – this has been the culmination of months of an incredible effort by an even more incredible team!” added Lim

IndiaRetailing has been at the forefront of reporting the brand’s offline expansion journey across the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company opened its first Middle East store in 2021 and later opened over 15 stores in the country.

In December last year, it opened its first store in Riyadh followed by a couple of others in the region.

In June 2024, news agency PTI reported that the company raised $200 million in secondary investment from Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company (FMR).

Founded in the year 2010 by one of the judges from the Shark Tank, an Indian television show – Peyush Bansal along with his two co-founders Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi, Lenskart has over 1,100 stores across cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and other 1,100 cities across India as per the details of the company’s official website.

The retail stores from Lenskart and its online website feature over 5,000 eyewear styles. It is among the first companies in India that use robotic techniques in the eyewear sector.