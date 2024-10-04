Amazon, India Post sign MoU to boost nationwide delivery capabilities

Under the MoU, Amazon and India Post will synchronise operations to maximise efficiencies, optimise resource utilisation, and explore capacity sharing across their logistics networks

Bengaluru: E-commerce major Amazon India and the Department of Posts (India Post) have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost nationwide delivery capabilities, both firms said in a joint press release on Friday.

Under the MoU, the two will closely synchronise operations through integration and knowledge exchange to maximise efficiencies, optimise resource utilisation, and explore capacity sharing across their logistics networks.

The alliance will drive mutual growth while elevating the delivery experience for Amazon customers, especially in remote and rural parts of India, the release added.

“By joining forces with this iconic institution that has served India for decades, we have been able to create new benchmarks in logistics and customer service repeatedly over the years,” said Abhinav Singh, vice president – operations, at Amazon India. “We look forward to achieving many more milestones together in service of our customers and communities across India.”

In the last two-three years, India Post’s footprint across Amazon logistics network has more than doubled with pickup points growing from six locations to 13 locations across the country.

Moreover, Amazon became the first ecommerce company to enable an end-to-end integrated cash-on-delivery solution with India Post. These resulted in a near three-fold increase in the volume of Amazon parcels being delivered via India Post in the past 18 months.

“Our partnership with Amazon represents a significant leap forward in our efforts to bridge the digital divide, enhancing e-commerce across for all citizens,” said Vandita Kaul, secretary – Department of Post. “Aligned with the vision set forth by the Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the government is focused on transforming the Department of Posts into a fully-fledged logistics service provider.”

Amazon was the first company to work with the postal service to ship consumer electronics across the country which kicked off in 2013 when Amazon shipped the country’s first consumer electronics consignment via Speed Post.

Also, it is the only e-commerce company in India to serve Army restricted locations through the Army Postal Service, in remote locations such as Nubra Valley (Leh), South Garo hills (Meghalaya), and Andaman Nicobar Islands among others.

Currently, Amazon serves customers in about 19,300 pin-codes and Army locations across about 1,65,000 post offices.