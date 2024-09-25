Uniqlo turns five in India, announces two new stores

The two new upcoming stores will be located in Delhi and Mumbai

New Delhi: Japanese fashion retail brand Uniqlo completes five years in India, a release by the company said on Wednesday. The company opened its first store in October 2019.

Celebrating this milestone, the brand today announced the opening of two new stores in November at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai and at Pacific Mall Tagore Garden, New Delhi, the release added.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the company plans to open six to eight stores including the two announced today in Mumbai and Pune in the next two years. Furthermore, the retailer is in talks with a host of prominent malls in those two cities.

“Our five-year journey has been incredible and full of learnings” said, Kenji Inoue, chief financial officer & chief operating officer, of Uniqlo India. “We are pleased to see that Indian customers have shown a deep appreciation for our LifeWear – high-quality, functional clothing designed to improve everyday life.”

Currently, the brand operates 13 brick-and-mortar stores across India, and its largest Uniqlo store via Uniqlo.com.

The new Phoenix Palladium store will be the brand’s first-ever store in South Mumbai, and third store in Mumbai, which would feature a total sales floor space of 18,380 sq. ft., spread across two floors. The Pacific Mall Tagore Garden store will feature a total sales floor space of 12,930 square feet. This will be the ninth store overall in Delhi NCR.