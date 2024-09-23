Baskin Robbins reaches 1,000 store milestone across India and SAARC region

Located in Andheri, Mumbai, Baskin Robbins’ 1,000th store is spread over 750 sq. ft. of retail space

Bengaluru: American multinational ice cream and cake chain Baskin Robbins has reached the milestone of 1,000 outlets across India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Located in Andheri, Mumbai, its 1,000th store is spread over 750 sq. ft. of retail space.

“It’s an exciting day for us at Graviss Foods, the master franchisee for Baskin Robbins in India and in the SAARC region, along with Inspire Brands, as we come together to celebrate the launch of its 1,000th location in the region,” said Gaurav Ghai, chairman of Graviss Group.

Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,600 Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, Jimmy John’s, and Sonic locations worldwide.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion of opening our 1,000th location in India,” said Michael Haley, president of Inspire Brands. “We would like to thank Graviss Foods for being such a strong franchisee in the region for over 30 years, and congratulate them.”

In February this year, the ice cream retailer announced its goal to open 1,000 stores in India and the South Asian region, focusing on tier 2 and 3 cities as part of its expansion strategy.

Baskin Robbins, founded in 1945, is the one of the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, with more than 7,700 retail shops in 33 global markets.

The company entered India in 1993 through a joint venture with the Graviss Group and built its first manufacturing plant outside of North America opened near Pune.

Currently, Baskin Robbins is present in over 290 cities over 5,000 retail touchpoints across the country. In addition to India and the SAARC region, Graviss also exports Baskin Robbins products to countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives.